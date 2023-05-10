More Acts Added To Norsk Hostfest as Jay Leno Bows Out

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — Country and gospel music legends The Oak Ridge Boys are among the final acts announced for this year’s Norsk Hostfest.

Others taking the Great Hall stage include Brothers Osborne, Daughtry and Terry Fator.

Fator is actually taking Jay Leno’s spot after the comedian had to cancel his entire 2023 nationwide comedy tour due to a conflicting work obligation.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at hostfest.com, that is also where you’ll find the complete schedule.

North America’s largest Scandinavian festival is September 27-30 in Minot.