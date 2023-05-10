Update: Victim Identified in Thief River Falls homicide at Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR-6:30pm UPDATE) – Thief River Falls, Minnesota police identify the victim of a homicide investigation as Steven Opdahl of Oklee, Minnesota.

A man has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office were called last night to Digi-Key Corporation for a report of a man who was found dead due to “homicidal violence.”

Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera is in custody.

A Digi-Key spokesperson says Benitez-Estremera never worked at Digi-Key in any capacity, either directly or through a contractor. He also never sought, nor gained access into the facility.

“We express our deepest condolences to the impacted family and colleagues. We are providing access to counseling for Digi-Key team members who are affected by the situation.”

The Minnesota BCA is also investigating.