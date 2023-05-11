“Active Shooter” Call in Grand Forks Was Employee Shooting at a Rodent

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An active shooter call in Grand Forks turned out to be a man shooting at a rodent.

The sheriff’s office and police department both responded to an area near CF Industries Thursday morning around 8:30.

That is in the 4900 block of Washington Street North.

They quickly determined that the shots were being fired from GF Truss, a couple of blocks away.

They detained an employee who told them he was responsible for shooting at a rodent on the property.

He was not arrested.