Grand Forks Man Injured After Crashing Pickup Into Amtrak Train

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man has minor injuries after crashing his pickup into the lead engine of an Amtrak train.

The crash happening Thursday morning around 7:20 about a mile west of Interstate 29, southwest of the city.

The 60-year-old man was taken to Altru to be treated while his 52-year-old passenger from East Grand Forks was not injured.

They were both unrestrained and their identities were not released.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating and says charges are pending.

