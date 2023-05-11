Grand Forks Man Injured After Crashing Pickup Into Amtrak Train
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man has minor injuries after crashing his pickup into the lead engine of an Amtrak train.
The crash happening Thursday morning around 7:20 about a mile west of Interstate 29, southwest of the city.
The 60-year-old man was taken to Altru to be treated while his 52-year-old passenger from East Grand Forks was not injured.
They were both unrestrained and their identities were not released.
North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating and says charges are pending.