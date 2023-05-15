Fargo To Take Another Look at Street Racing, Postpones Decision On Outdoor Event Permits

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston is urging city staff to take more action on street racing.

She says she is still receiving complaints about the issue nearly a year after a crackdown by law enforcement.

The commission voted to have city engineering staff study possible changes like traffic lights or speed bumps.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls it a law enforcement issue.

“I think we did a good job last fall where they did some extra law enforcement where they had the Highway Patrol and they actually did air enforcement. So, to me that’s, I agree engineering can do some things, but to me at the end of the day this is law enforcement,” said Piepkorn.

Preston responded, “There’s no way we’re going to have enough police officers to be on those multiple streets, um, what, 8 hours a day 7 days a week.”

Jade Presents also requested the city allow up to 5 outdoor amplified events per month instead of just one per month this summer.

The commission decided to wait for the results of a noise study being done before taking action.