Fargo Man Sentenced For Pulling Gun on Officer During Traffic Stop

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man indicted on a federal charge after pulling a gun on a police officer is sentenced to over four years in federal prison.

40-year-old Shawn Larkin was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Larkin was pulled over in September 2020 for a suspended license and an open warrant.

During a scuffle, authorities say Larkin pulled out a loaded gun from underneath him and pointed it directly into the officer’s face with his finger on the trigger.

The officer was able to grab the gun and rip it out of Larkin’s hand.