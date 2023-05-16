Former tribal official sentenced for bribery scheme

FARGO (KVRR) – A former official of the Three Affiliated Tribes Nation has been sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting and accepting bribes.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Randall Phelan of Mandaree received kickbacks from a contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Beginning around 2013 and continuing through 2020, Phelan accepted more than $645,000. In exchange for the payments, Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business, which included awarding millions of dollars in contracts and fabricating bids.

In October 2022, Phelan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.