PBA tour coming to Moorhead’s Sunset Lanes in June

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — For the first time in fifty years, some of the best bowlers on the planet are coming to the F-M area this June.

The Professional Bowlers Association Tour is stopping by Sunset Lanes in Moorhead starting June 13th and organizers are looking to recruit new fans.

Players from Canada, Massachusetts, Colorado will compete against the touring pros.

JMarEntertainment is organizing the event and says they want to change bowling’s perception by treating it like a street fair similar to the PGA tour in golf with games, beer gardens and music.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is introduce people to an event, sport that they may not have otherwise thought of. When a lot of people think of bowling, they think of stale beer, smoking environments, rental shoes. That’s what conjures up an image and that’s not it,” says Jay Fettig, the owner of JMar Entertainment.

Bowlers can even participate in a Pro-Am tournament that supports the next Honor Flight.

