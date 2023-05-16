With sudden change in temps and snow melt comes spring allergies

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – After a long and brutal winter, we are finally seeing the grass and the colors of summer start to bloom.

With that sudden change in temperatures and snow melt comes spring allergies.

Dr. Woei Eng, an allergist at Sanford in Fargo says, “tree pollens are the major issue around this area. Usually, the tree pollen such as oak tree, maple tree, and other birch trees.”

Trees, grasses, and weeds release tiny grains of pollen into the air to fertilize other plants, which is the biggest spring allergy trigger for most.

Pollen can travel for miles, so it’s not just about the plants in your neighborhood.

Pollen counts tend to be particularly high on breezy days when the wind picks up.

Rainy days, on the other hand, wash away the allergens.

Trees are responsible for most springtime seasonal allergies.

In our area, maple, ash, and birch are among the top allergens.

“Every season they have specific allergen that causes allergy symptoms. As you know common symptoms are sneezing, itchy watery eyes, nasal congestion, some people even have cough from postnasal drip.” says Dr. Eng.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies range from mild to severe. The most common include sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, watery and itchy eyes, ear congestion, and sinus congestion.

There’s no cure, but you can take steps to curb springtime allergies, from medication to household habits.

“We always recommend our patients try to save activities for later in the evening when the wind is calmer.” says Dr. Eng.

The pollen forecast for today and the next five days is high so if you have springtime allergies you might want to take precautions.