Sons of Norway Host Annual Syttende Mai Celebration

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s springtime in the area and that calls for the annual Syttende Mai celebration.

Syttende Mai is a Norwegian holiday that takes place every year on the weekend closest to May 17th.

“So every year we’ve got Syttende Mai, May 17th, and we are celebrating the constitution of Norway and we all celebrate with our costumes called bunad and we dress up and wave our flags and drink and eat. It’s a kids day.” says Norwegian volunteer Frode Tilden.

This holiday not only marks the day where the most hot dogs and ice cream are consumed in Norway, but it also marks Norway’s Constitution Day, a day of freedom for Norwegian’s.

This wonderful spring holiday is celebrated with red, white, and blue ribbons and flags, national costumes, and big smiles as Norwegians everywhere mark the historic signing of their Constitution.

Today, thousands march in parades all over the country expressing their cultural pride and honoring those citizens who created Norway’s constitutional government, founding their independence.

Syttende Mai is Norway’s biggest holiday where shops and restaurants in the country are closed. Many main roads are even closed.

In North Dakota and Minnesota, where the largest population of Norwegian-Americans are found, there are events every year at this time.

In Fargo, The Sons of Norway celebrated Syttende Mai by hosting a dinner along with a traditional program followed by a dance.

“Myself, i’m born and raised in Norway. It’s the biggest day that the kids look forward to everyday and it’s amazing fun.” says Tilden.

This year the event was held at Kringen Lodge in downtown Fargo.

It was open to the public and filled with food, laughter, and of course dancing.