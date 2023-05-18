Protecting places of worship

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An event highlighting protection of places of worship took place today at the Fargo Public Library.

This comes after a steady increase in hate crimes locally and nationally.

The program ran from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

The US Attorney Mac Schneider was a speaker along with other local federal law enforcement partner leaders.

Schneider says, “If you have any tips, any criminal behavior you want to report. Please contact the FBI they will take all of those tips extremely seriously. You can also contact our office and we will reroute you to the appropriate investigative agency.”

“If you see something say something and be willing to be a complainant or witness. That is what really is necessary and in order to be able to prosecute that offense is see something say something and stay there and be a witness.” said municipal prosecutor Nancy Morris.

They discussed issues in the protection of local places of worship and ways to increase safety and security. It was then open to the public for questions.