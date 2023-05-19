2023 ChamberChoice Award Winners Announced

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announced it’s 2023 ChamberChoice Award winners at it’s annual award ceremony on Friday, May 19th.

The ChamberChoice Awards recognize the best of the best when it comes to businesses in the Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo area.

These organizations are making a significant impact, driving economic growth and creating a unique, competitive and vibrant region for us all to live, work and do business in.

Throughout the afternoon, local dynamic duo Eric Piela and Kurtis Karn drove commentary and brought great energy as the event emcees.

The Award results are as follows:

Small Business of the Year: The Pines Weddings & Events

The Pines Weddings & Events Business of the Year: Flint Group

Flint Group Non-Profit of the Year: Gigi’s Playhouse

Gigi’s Playhouse Young Professionals Best Place to Work: AdShark Marketing

AdShark Marketing Emerging Business of the Year: Lumen Vision

Lumen Vision Resilient Business of the Year: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion Champion: Cultural Diversity Resources

Cultural Diversity Resources People’s Choice: Go Promo

These winners were announced and honored in front of an engaged and supportive audience of over 600, consisting of Chamber members and community leaders.

This year, 149 businesses were nominated.