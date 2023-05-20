Minnesota Senate passes recreational marijuana bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota is poised to become the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis.

The Democrat-controlled Senate passed a bill 34-32 and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz who says he will sign it.

The bill takes effect Aug. 1 and will allow a person 21 years or older to possess up to 2 oz. of marijuana flower in a public place, or 2 pounds at home.

This August, state officials will begin to expunge criminal records of those with misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

Higher level offenses will be considered by a review board.

Bill sponsors say it will be 8 to 18 months before licensed dispensaries begin operation.

Cities could limit the number of cannabis dispensaries within their boundaries, with a minimum of one dispensary per 12,500 population.