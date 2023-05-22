Moorhead Police identify man pulled from Red River

The man had been reported as a missing person and was last seen on April 23rd

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A body that was pulled from the Red River in Moorhead on Saturday has been identified.

The medical examiner says 53-year-old Harold Anderson of Moorhead died of drowning.

There was no evidence of significant injury or trauma.

A final autopsy report, including toxicology, is still pending.

Anderson had been reported as a missing person and was last seen on April 23rd.

On Saturday afternon, his body was discoverd near a walking path in Gooseberry Park.

Police say the investigation is still active.