Tuesday May 23 is Dr. Anne Blackhurst Day in Moorhead

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson and MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead City Council is honoring the retiring president of MSUM.

Mayor Shelly Carlson has proclaimed Tuesday as “Dr. Anne Blackhurst Day”.

Blackhurst is retiring at the end of June after leading the university since 2014.

During her tenure she led the expansion of graduate programs and enrollments.

She was also behind a successful $60 million capital campaign.

Dr. Timothy Downs of Cal Poly Humboldt has been named to succeed Blackhurst.