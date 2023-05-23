$133.4 Million Referendum for West Fargo Public Schools Headed for a Public Vote

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People in the West Fargo Public School District will be going to the polls on September 26 to decide a $133.4 million bond referendum.

The district has a long list of renovations, expansions and even another new school as growth continues.

They want to build another elementary school and expand both Heritage Middle School and Horace High School.

Under the proposed modeling, the bonds over a three-year period would result in a mill

increase ranging from two to nearly 14 over the payback period of the debt service.

For $100,000 of residential property, this comes out to a range of $9.00-$62.69 annually over

the 20-year life of the bond.

The 10% inflationary factor would cost less than $10 per year per $100,000 of property.

Voters most recently approved a nearly $107 million bond referendum in 2018.

Below is the district task force’s recommendations for the bond referendum:

1. A new elementary school for continued growth in the Mustang and Hawk feeder

system to serve up to 576 learners: $34.8 million

2. Expansion of Heritage Middle School to provide additional instructional space to

increase capacity from 900 learners to 1,200 learners: $19.6 million

3. Expansion of Horace High School to provide additional instructional space and

supporting auxiliary spaces to increase capacity from 1,200 learners to 1,550

learners: $32.4 million

4. An expansion of a district elementary school to increase by approximately 40% to

provide space for Early Childhood Special Education services in the southern

portion of the district: $8 million

5. The acquisition of land north of 12th Ave North to support future growth needs

arising from the completion of the FM Diversion = $5 million

6. Renovations and expansions across existing district facilities, ranging from special

education improvements to support learner and educator safety to renovations to

north side elementary schools to ensure they have dedicated space for

programming (like Gifted and Talented Education), consistent with southside

elementary schools: $11.2 million

7. Renovation and expansion of South Elementary, bringing it up to standard with

other district elementary schools and ensuring the building remains viable in its

current location for the next forty years: $15.2 million

8. Safety and security: fire sprinkler systems for three remaining schools that do not

possess them (Westside, South, Eastwood), increased interior door installation to

provide additional protection in the event of a perimeter breach, and improvements

and expansion of the district’s camera surveillance system: $2.2 million

9. Contribution to the expansion of the Veteran’s Memorial Arena in collaboration with

the West Fargo Youth Hockey Association and the West Fargo Park District to

ensure the district has priority access to one sheet of ice per high school feeder

system. The district would have exclusive use to the new locker rooms, modeled

off the WFSA, and pay an hourly usage rate indexed to what’s charged to outside

parties at the WFSA: $5 million