‘It’s worrisome’: 16-year-old shot and killed in S. Fargo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Hours after a fatal shooting in S. Fargo on Monday night, residents are trying to wrap their heads around what has happened in their neighborhood. The Fargo Police Dept. was called to the 4400 Block off of 9th Ave. Circle S. after gun shots were heard. Soon after they found the body of a 16-year-old boy.

“We got a lot of kids in the neighborhood, dog park right over there, my girlfriend walks over there all the time. It’s a little scary,” said Joseph Felton. “When my girlfriend takes our dog for a walk it’s worrisome.”

According to the FPD dispatch logs, there have been over 29 calls to the 4400 Block. With some of them related to assault or vandalism. However, last night at around 11:19, tragedy struck the area.

FPD reported an altercation took place and those involved ran from the area.

“Mean, it would be really good to get those people off the streets, really good for everybody here.” said Felton.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the police.