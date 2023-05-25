Infant girl, grandparents killed in South Dakota house explosion

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – A GoFundMe account has been set up for a rural Fort Pierre family who lost three family members and their home in an explosion Wednesday.

Trevor and Kelsey Hupp were at work when the explosion happened at their home along Highway 1806 in the Antelope Creek area, southeast of Fort Pierre.

The blast killed their infant daughter, Harper, and both of Trevor’s parents, Bill and LaDonna. Their sons Myles (5) and Royce (3) were airlifted to a burn unit in Minnesota. The blast also completely leveled their home.

Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said yesterday that the cause of the explosion is unknown. The state fire marshal is investigating.

A link to the GoFundMe page is HERE