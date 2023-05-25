Suspect arrested in death of teenage boy in Fargo

Marcus Rexrode

FARGO (KVRR) – An arrest has been made in the death of a teenage boy Monday in Fargo.

Thirty-one-year-old Marcus Brian Rexrode is in the Cass County Jail. A jail official confirmed that Rexrode is in custody in connection with the boy’s death. He was arrested Wednesday night.

He’s being held on charges including murder, firearm possessed by felon and delivery of controlled substance.

Fargo police were called to the 4400 Block off of 9th Ave. Circle S. after gunshots were heard. Soon after, they found the body of a 16-year-old boy.

Police plan to release more details about the case during a news conference Thursday afternoon.