SWAT Training planned for Thursday night in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you live in West Fargo, don’t be alarmed if you see SWAT vehicles or hear loud noises this evening.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team is doing a training exercise at 6 p.m. near the 600 block of Morrison Street.

The exercise is expected to last until 9.

You may see SWAT Team members, along with other law enforcement officers carrying firearms; however, no live rounds will be used during the training exercise.

There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.