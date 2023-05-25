Upscale department store Von Maur coming to West Acres

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – West Acres has announced a new tenant for the old Herberger’s space in the mall. Iowa-based Von Maur department store will open for business in spring 2025.

West Acres CEO Brad Schlossman said the mall has been cultivating its relationship with Von Maur for over a decade and that the department store’s lease is by far the most significant at West Acres in nearly 45 years, since the JC Penny wing expansion in 1979

Von Maur will occupy approximately 90,000 square feet in the mall’s west side. Herberger’s shuttered in 2018 and the space has been empty since. Construction will begin this summer, with a full remodel of both the interior and exterior.

Von Maur department stores sell a wide selection of clothing, accessories, and home goods.