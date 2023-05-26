Appetite for a Cause

Bringing the sunshine with Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.

WEST FARGO — Hundreds of bratwursts are satisfying folks with an appetite for a good cause.

It’s part of a fundraiser for Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.

The West Fargo Hornbacher’s location hosted the event.

Golden Drive is a local nonprofit that works to raise awareness of homeless children in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

All donations go to local homeless shelters, families & schools.

And all of them are having an impact on the hundreds of local children who go to bed every night without a roof of their own over their heads.

Golden Drive also helps out with sock drives, Birthday Bags, Christmas gifts, food drives and sock drives.

For more information about where to donate or the next Golden Drive fundraiser: