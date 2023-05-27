Beltrami Co. Asks For Help Locating Woman Missing Since February

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department are requesting help to locate a missing woman.

They say 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean, was reported missing by family.

Lalgie has not communicated with them since February.

She is 5’4″ and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Lalgie, you are asked to contact the Beltrami County

Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at 218-333-9111 opt. 2.