Fargo Police identify woman killed by train

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo police identify the woman who was killed when she was hit by a train early Sunday.

She is 59-year old Kimberly Jo Reger of Fargo.

Police say it happened on the tracks between Roberts Street and Broadway after 3:30 a.m.

The train’s conductor says they tried applying the emergency brakes when they saw the woman sitting on the tracks.

The train was unable to stop in time.

Police say this does not appear to be an accident and no foul play is suspected.