‘Pretty hard struggle’: Crookston woman looking to bounce back after horrific injury

**Warning: some of the images might be difficult to see

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – A Crookston woman is looking to bounce back after a horrific injury. Kristin O’Grady suffered the incident at work, and it resulted in her losing some of her fingers back in April.

“Pretty hard struggle for us at the moment,” said O’Grady. “I lost almost half of my thumb. I would say, 65% of the pointer finger and the fingernail part of my middle finger.”

The family is now looking to pick up the pieces while O’Grady recovers after this scary situation. The O’Grady’s have kids and are foster parents, which makes it difficult after the injury.

“As of right now, nothing will be the same. Everything will be a struggle until things become the new normal,” said Kathleen O’Grady. “It’s definitely been a struggle. We’ve had our kids and my brother and a friend of our’s that have been here almost everyday for our support system. My mom, my grandparents, my in-laws have been here as much as they can since the accident.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the O’Gradys.

Click here for more information.