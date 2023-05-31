LIVE: Top Dogs To Compete In F/M Kennel Club Dog Show

It’s a canine cavalcade this weekend at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

The Fargo-Moorhead Kennel Club is hosting its 66th All Breed Dog Show.

There will be about 70 dog breeds competing in all seven American Kennel Club breed groups.

You’ll be able to see up to 500 dogs per day during the three-day show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Training and caring for competition dogs is a lot of work, but their owners find a sense of family in the dog show world.

Lisa Braun with the Kennel Club says, “Our dog group is wonderful. We get together. Watch groups together and we do a lot of activities together outside of the confirmation ring. We train together all the time. So the family community in the dog world is really close and you can really meet some great people.”

The show is open to the public. Once the dogs are done competing, you can get the chance to meet, and most importantly pet, many of them. Click here to learn more about the Kennel Club