Puddle of Mudd outdoor concert planned for Fargo Brewing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The rock band Puddle of Mudd is coming to Fargo Brewing this summer for an outdoor concert.

They’ll be joined by Judd Hoos & Low Standards.

The show is Friday, July 7th at 6:30 and will go on rain or shine.

You can get tickets this Friday and there’s a special online presale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets start at $29.50.

You can buy them at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets 300 Box Office.