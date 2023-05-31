State Radio is seeing major spike in 911 hang-ups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — State Radio is North Dakota is seeing a major spike in 911 hang-ups or misdials over the past year.

This is something being reported by dispatch centers across the country.

State Radio had more than 1,600 hang-ups or misdials compared to about 440 at the same time last year.

A reason could be becuase of your phone’s emergency settings.

The State Radio division director says that even if you misdial, stay on the line and let the dispatcher know that it was a mistake.