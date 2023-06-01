Class A Girl’s Soccer Day 1 Recap
FARGO DAVIES, BISMARCK HIGH, MINOT AND ___ ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS.
FARGO, N.D.
HIGHLIGHTS
Scores:
Fargo Davies 1, Jamestown 0
Bismarck High 1, WF Sheyenne 0
Minot 3, GF Central 0
Shanley Vs. Mandan is at the half tied 0-0 at the time of this posting.
Fargo Davies Vs. Bismarck High is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Minot Vs. the winner of Shanley/Mandan is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Games will take place at Fargo Davies.
For updated scores and bracket go to this link: https://ndhsaanow.com/