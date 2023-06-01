Class A Girl’s Soccer Day 1 Recap

FARGO DAVIES, BISMARCK HIGH, MINOT AND ___ ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS.

FARGO, N.D.

HIGHLIGHTS

Scores:

Fargo Davies 1, Jamestown 0

Bismarck High 1, WF Sheyenne 0

Minot 3, GF Central 0

Shanley Vs. Mandan is at the half tied 0-0 at the time of this posting.

Fargo Davies Vs. Bismarck High is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Minot Vs. the winner of Shanley/Mandan is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Games will take place at Fargo Davies.

For updated scores and bracket go to this link: https://ndhsaanow.com/