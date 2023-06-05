The “Fix” Is In! Chris Lane Is Coming To The Lights This Summer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Country music singer and songwriter Chris Lane is heading to West Fargo.

Lane will take the stage at The Lights on Friday, August 18.

He is known for his hits “Fix”, “I Don’t Know About You”, and “Big, Big Plans”.

A pre-sale begins Wednesday morning at 10 and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday morning at 10 at Ticketmaster.com.

They cost between $39 and $59.

The concert is standing only with no seating.

It is included in the Busch Light Plaza Pass.