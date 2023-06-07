6th Eat United Food Truck Lunch at Blue Cross Blue Shield

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – United Way hosted the 2023 Eat United Food Truck Lunch in the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Parking Lot.

This is the 6th Eat United Event at this location attracting thousands of employees and community members over the years.

This year you could see live music and many delicious food trucks throughout the lot.

This event is one of many activities Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota participates in to support the Unted Way of Cass-Clay organization.

“So, we have our eat united food truck event that supports United Way of Cass-Clay. So, part of the proceeds from the trucks are going back to our community and it’s just a great way to give back to our community as, you know, we all belong to it and want to give back” says Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Wellness Advisor, Joval Wettlaufer.

A portion of each sale from Eat United goes to the United Way of Cass-Clay’s mission to improve lives in our community.