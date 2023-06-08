Kids get an opportunity to create their own pollinator

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Dozens of kids showed up to start their own pollinators at West Fargo Public Library.

Kids got to decorate a clay flowerpot filled with flower seeds to bring home.

They also learned about flowers, how pollinators work and their importance to the environment.

The event tied in with the summer theme of “All Together Now.”

“Yeah, it is great to see the kid’s kind of have fun and learn, use their creative skills as well, so kind of combining all of those things in one program is really exciting and it kind of gets to hit on all facets of you know art and science, and also learning about all things while having fun too.” says Lauren Nephews, Youth Service Manager, West Fargo Public Library

West Fargo Public Library will host the Blanket Make-In for Project Linus on Saturday where they will make 100 blankets to donate to kids in need.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.