Pet Connection: Meet Dallas
Dallas is a young pup on the grow from Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, ND
Dallas is an adorable little puppy.
He’s an eight-week-old German Shepard mix who lives in Cando, ND at the Uffda Animal Rescue.
A kind person found him roaming the streets covered in ticks.
But since he came into the shelter, he’s been growing like a weed.
Dallas is super-friendly. He loves people, other dogs, playing with cats, and kids who cuddle with him.
He’s a smart pup. He’s picking up potty training very well. He’s almost all the way there already!
Dallas loves to show off his energy and personality, and needs a loving home to grow up in.
