Pet Connection: Meet Dallas

Dallas is a young pup on the grow from Uffda Animal Rescue in Cando, ND

Dallas is an adorable little puppy.

He’s an eight-week-old German Shepard mix who lives in Cando, ND at the Uffda Animal Rescue.

A kind person found him roaming the streets covered in ticks.

But since he came into the shelter, he’s been growing like a weed.

Dallas is super-friendly. He loves people, other dogs, playing with cats, and kids who cuddle with him.

He’s a smart pup. He’s picking up potty training very well. He’s almost all the way there already!

Dallas loves to show off his energy and personality, and needs a loving home to grow up in.

Find out more about him by clicking here.