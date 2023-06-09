Hundreds enjoy 24th annual Midwest KidFest at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 24th Annual Midwest Kidfest at Island Park was a day of fun filled with music, laughter, and bright colors as children play and learn.

It’s an event kids in the community look forward to every year.

Starting out the Midwest Kidfest is a fan favorite is the teddy bear parade through Island Park to kick off the festivities.

Kids were encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate, benefitting the Great Plains Food Bank and of course their favorite teddy bear.

The fest hosts interactive educational booths, life-sized games, an entertainment stage, petting zoo, bouncy houses and more.

The best part is, it’s free!

There were booths set up along the path including food vendors and area businesses set up for kids to play a game, make a craft, or learn something new.

New this year, Leika Sensory Creations will be onsite with a sensory friendly area.

“So, sensory play is really a mindful experience. It also builds a lot of creativity and imagination it uses those fine motor skills. It just lets kids explore with those natural elements. That’s kind of what we’re doing here today, is Fargo Parks asked us to be here to just build a calming, safe place for kids to play.” says Ashley Krinke, the co-creator of Leika Sensory Creations.

This area featured sensory toys and activities for all children.

Midwest Kidfest also offered free carriage rides and barrel rides around the park as well as entertainment presented by local performers on the main stage.