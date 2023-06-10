FPD searching for man who stole truck, drove on lawn and sidewalks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are asking the public for help locating a man they say stole a semi and drove recklessly on lawns and sidewalks.

45-year-old Robert Burton of Fargo is accused of stealing the truck Thursday and is wanted by Fargo Police.

Police say truck, a white 2000 Kenworth Day Cab, was found and recovered in Jamestown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.