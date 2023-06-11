Critic’s Choice Awarded As Ribfest Ends at Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Happy Harry’s Ribfest 2023 at Fargodome is in the record books but not before the Critic’s Choice Awards were handed out.

For the second year in a row, Blazin’ Bronco of Cleveland, Ohio took top honors out of the group of 7 rib cookers.

Second place went to Carolina Rib King of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Third place went to Lick My Ribs – Desperado’s BBQ of Hinckley, Ohio.

Judges from around the area based their decisions on appearance, tenderness and the most important category of all: taste.

The four days of food, music & fun wrapped up Saturday night with the band “Lit”.