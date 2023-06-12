Christmas in June? Actually It’s a Concert Announcement For The Holidays

Home Free for the Holidays Tour 2023 at Scheels Arena on December 22

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “Fall on your knees. Oh hear the angel voices.”

The only reason we are bringing you a little holiday music in June is to tell you about Home Free.

The group has been declared country music fans’ favorite a cappella group by Taste of Country and they are coming to Fargo.

You can catch “Home Free for the Holidays Tour 2023” on Friday, December 22 at Scheels Arena.

Tickets range from $15.50 to $55.50 and they go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

A special online-only presale is set for Thursday from 10 to 10 at Ticketmaster.com.