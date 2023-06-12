Final Spin: Pat Sajak Announces Retirement from “Wheel of Fortune”

Pat Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981. (Christopher Willard)

(FOX News) — Pat Sajak announced his retirement from “Wheel of Fortune” after 40 years.

Sajak, 76, tweeted that while “it’s been a wonderful ride,” his 41st season would be his last with the show.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote.

It's currently unclear who will take over his spot, but Internet chatter has suggested his daughter, country singer Maggie Sajak , could fill his shoes.

He added, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

“As the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

“We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ family!”

“I was very lucky in that I always knew that I wanted to be in broadcasting,” the host said in a statement on the “Wheel of Fortune” website.

“My early heroes were people like Arthur Godfrey, Dave Garroway, Steve Allen and, especially, Jack Paar. They helped shape what a television personality was, paving the way for so many others.”

Vanna White became his regular co-host in December 1982 after Susan Stafford left the show months before.