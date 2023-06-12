Moorhead will start hosting RiverArts concert series on Tuesdays

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead is inviting people to come out to the park for some summer entertainment.

Starting tomorrow, Moorhead Parks and Recreation is hosting its RiverArts concert series.

For five nights throughout the summer, you can show up for a concert, inflatables and art activities.

It’s from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and you’re encouraged to bring a chair.

Tomorrow’s music is from Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome + Nordic Night at Memorial Park.

Food and drink vendors will also be there.

Tuesday, June 13 at Memorial Park

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome + Nordic Night

Nordic Culture Clubs sharing treats, info and selling tickets for Scandinavian Festival June 23-24!

Fargo Spelemannslag (Hardanger fiddle)

Art activity w/ not_hid_ (Dala horse vinyl stickers)

Tuesday, June 27 at Memorial Park

Gina Powers Band + Petting Zoo

Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drums

Art activity w/ Christy Goulet (dreamcatchers)

Tuesday, July 11 at Woodlawn Park Heritage Garden & Amphitheater

Heart&Soul + Barrel Car Rides

Fargo Folklorico (traditional Mexican dance)

Art activity w/ Baker Garden & Gifts (pollinator houses)

Tuesday, July 25 at Memorial Park

Hiahli + River Keepers Fishing Clinic

Buffalo River Singers & Dancers

Art activity w/ Amanda Frost (printmaking)

Tuesday, August 8 at Memorial Park

The Front Fenders + Dunk Tank

Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance

Art activity w/ Bridget Solsaa (tufting, punch needle)