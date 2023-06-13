All-Women Air Race Classic in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — For the first time in its 46-year history, the all-women annual Air Race Classic will begin its takeoff from the Grand Forks International Airport.

The competition across 12 states begins next Tuesday with 42 teams and 100 racers taking off from the Grand Forks airport and ending that Friday in Miami.

At 8 a.m., more than 40 aircraft will begin taking off at 30-second intervals for the race.

This event, expected to last about 45 minutes, is open to the public.

Teams are racing against their own best time, not against one another. This creates a level playing field, enabling slower planes to compete against faster aircraft on an equal basis.

In the days leading up to the race there will be a series of unique events to get people excited for the race.