Fire in Dakota Park Public Restrooms in West Fargo Under Investigation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fire in the public restrooms at Dakota Park in West Fargo is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out just after one o’clock Tuesday afternoon and found smoke coming from the small structure which houses restrooms and park facilities.

It was quickly knocked down.

The park structure at 5600 9th Street West has heavy smoke damage but minimal fire damage.

The fire was contained to the public restrooms.

The cost of the damage is still being determined.