Hotel Donaldson to open rooftop for first time in years

FARGO (KVRR) – The rooftop at the Hotel Donaldson is opening for the first time in years. Which means people can once again overlook the downtown area from a historical site.

“Very glad to be here, part of the iconic Hotel Donaldson,” said Mikael Engebretson, general manager. “Very happy to see all this hard work come to fruition here and hope everybody enjoys it because we are ready for the public and for the people to see it.”

Over a century ago the hotel opened. Since then, it has come under new ownership and that group has revamped many of the aspects. Which includes the rooftop.

“Buildings been here for about 140 years and we are glad to carryout the legacy of the hotel itself which includes Sky Prairie at Hotel Donaldson. Very excited to get that space back open and have a spot for the public to enjoy,” said Engebretson. “Did grow up locally, always heard about the Hotel Donaldson. Remember it from 20-something years ago. Glad to be here and be a part of another grand opening with the Sky Prairie rooftop.”

They will have appetizers, a cocktail bar and music. While they won’t have full meals up there, the area will be open to the public from four to 10 p.m. For Engebretson, he’s a local guy who’s seen the downtown scene grow over the years. Now he gets to add to that chapter with the Sky Prairie.

The grand opening is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are also part of the burger battle competition in downtown Fargo.