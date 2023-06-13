Olympic gymnastics trials will be held in Minneapolis this month

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Sports and Events announces that Target Center in Minneapolis will host the upcoming U.S. Olympic team gymnastics trials.

The trials are ahead of the 2024 summer games in Paris and will be held June 27 – 30.

During the four-day event, fans can watch some of the country’s best artistic gymnasts.

St. Paul native and three-time Olympic medalist Suni Lee is working for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

Gov. Tim Walz, says, “We’re a hot bed for these gymnasts. Certainly, Suni Lee’s victory made that case but you saw these young gymnasts here. This is as good as any place in the country for that and these are young people involved in a positive activity and showcasing that for the world.”

Following the trials, USA Gymnastics will announce its 2024 Olympic team for artistic gymnasts in front of a live audience at Target Center.

Tickets to watch the trials are online now at usagymolympictrials.com.