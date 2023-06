West Fargo Police identify juvenile connected to Dakota Park fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police identify a juvenile male connected to a fire at Dakota Park.

Fire crews were called out just after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon and found smoke coming from the public restrooms.

Heavy smoke caused over $6,000 in damages.

The juvenile male faces a Class C felony.

Police say the juvenile does not appear to be tied to any of the other recent structure fires within the region.