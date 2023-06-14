Yunker Farm To Become “Destination” Location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Yunker Farm in north Fargo is going to be revitalized to become a “destination” location.

Fargo Park District Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the final recommendations for the master improvement plan to reorganize the 55-acre park.

Proposed amenities include a relocated and larger dog park on the north end, a new location for the existing community garden plots, an outdoor classroom and a skating rink.

The historic farmhouse that once housed the Children’s Museum will be preserved on the property.

Park district staff will now start the planning and budgeting process.