Cigarettes leading cause of fire deaths in Minnesota last year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Many of the 70 fire deaths in Minnesota last year were the result of lifestyle and behavioral decisions.

According to Interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson, unattended cooking is the number-one cause of all fires. However, the leading cause of fatal fires is related to cigarette use.

According to Swenson, some victims went to bed with a cigarette and never woke up, others died while smoking on oxygen.

Swenson said if people do smoke, they should use a deep and proper container for cigarettes and make sure they extinguish fully.