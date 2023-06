Victim in Fatal Rollover Crash Near Alexandria, MN is Identified

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities in Douglas County release the name of a teen killed in a rollover crash near Alexandria early Friday morning.

He is 17-year-old Logan Pfeffer of Alexandria.

The sheriffs office says he rolled his vehicle on County Road 73 near the intersection with Berglund Mile around 3:30 a.m.

Pfeffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.