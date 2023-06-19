And they’re off! Torch Run for Special Olympics takes off in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KVRR) – The Special Olympics in Minnesota is off to the races this week, starting with the law enforcement torch run in Moorhead, MN.

“I just think it’s awesome that law enforcement can come together with the disability community.” said Bailey Halland, a volunteer with Special Olympics Minnesota.

This is a special movement for all involved, showcasing the importance of Special Olympics. For Sgt. Nicole Reno of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, she’s been doing this for a long time and she recommends getting involved.

“It’s going to enrich your life, plain and simple. You’re never going to get anything more enriching than seeing the smiles on the athletes faces,” said Sgt. Reno. “To me, it’s really just about raising awareness and inclusion. Because everybody should feel including in our community and be celebrated for all of their abilities.”

Reno has been volunteering with the organization for over a decade and a half. She has ran the torch run for a majority of them. She savors the moments and memories she makes with these athletes.

“I was volunteered to run this event 17 years ago as a new cop and it has really held a special place in my heart ever since then,” said Reno. “I got the opportunity to go down and experience the state games where we’re running the torch to.”

For the volunteers that work with the Special Olympics athletes, they really enjoy making memories with them.

“You know, I think it’s a great reminder that we all have abilities. They’re all just a little different than the next person’s,” said Sgt. Reno. “But truly it is the best part of my job. I love my job, I think it’s great. I feel blessed to have it, but the best part of my job is working with our Special Olympic athletes in this capacity.”

The torch run is set to run through the rest of the week with different departments across Minnesota.