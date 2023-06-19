Special Ops Team Arrests Suspect Wanted in Foster Co. Gross Sexual Imposition Case

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A suspect wanted in a gross sexual imposition case in Foster County is arrested by the James-Valley Special Operations Team.

23-year-old Kristopher Abshere of Carrington was taken into custody just outside the city.

The special ops team was called in since Abshere was believed to be a safety risk to officers and the public.

According to court records, the victim in the case is under 15.

The alleged crime is a AA Felony.

He was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center as he awaits formal charges.