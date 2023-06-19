Special Ops Team Arrests Suspect Wanted in Foster Co. Gross Sexual Imposition Case
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A suspect wanted in a gross sexual imposition case in Foster County is arrested by the James-Valley Special Operations Team.
23-year-old Kristopher Abshere of Carrington was taken into custody just outside the city.
The special ops team was called in since Abshere was believed to be a safety risk to officers and the public.
According to court records, the victim in the case is under 15.
The alleged crime is a AA Felony.
He was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center as he awaits formal charges.