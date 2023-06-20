How the F-M metro is trying to beat the heat

The 98 degree heat in Fargo flirted with breaking a record for June 20th, tying the record that stood since 1910.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Record-high temperatures overtake the Red River Valley as communities try to cool off.

A doctor at Essentia Health says the key to beat the heat is to stay hydrated and limit your time outside to avoid heat exhaustion and stroke.

“If you have work you have to do outdoors or have high intensity activities, try to time those when it’s not as warm out and wear loose-fitting, lightly coloured clothing. Be aware, if you’re on certain medications, that can also affect your hydration level and can lead to heat exhaustion if you’re not careful,” says Dr. Christopher Anderson of the Emergency Department at Essentia Health.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley and organizations geared towards kids spent time by the pools.

“We brought over a couple of our sites to come swim today just to cool down and not be stuck up inside all day. Davies is an awesome place for the kids to go swimming, they got the two slides they get to use, the rock wall, the fun play structure. So, the kids really enjoy coming here. They’ve all been doing a great job following the rules, being respectful and they’re all having a great time so far,” says Ian Prosser, the Program Coordinator of the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley.

Others are pouring out the lemonade in Moorhead.

“We’re selling lemonade to the people that are riding bikes or driving cars around town because it’s really hot today. Nice and refreshing, cool lemonade. I like meeting people that drive by and buy our lemonade. Honestly, it’s kind of refreshing just to sit out here and not having to be on tech all day or being inside,” said Cooper Nelson.

Dr. Anderson says to be aware of what the forecast predicts so you can plan how you spend your time outside, accordingly.

He also says mental health and intoxication play factors in your hydration levels.